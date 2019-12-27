What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Retiring from the Winona County Historical Society after 36 years.
"The Completion of the historic Interstate Bridge.
"Watching the progress on the Main Square Development and other projects in the downtown."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"It’s not really the work you do that is important but the people you do it with."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t do New Year’s resolutions."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to work with the council and city staff to make Winona even better.
"To travel to our Sister City in Poland in May (Will be the first visit by a Winona mayor).
"To continue to balance the job of mayor with my new found freedom of retirement and desire to travel."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I look forward to the construction of the new Fastenal office building starting in the Spring, hopefully the start of a new hotel at 60 Main St., additional work done in Levee Park, a new Senior Friendship Center, and further development of the Masonic building among many other projects happening in Winona."
