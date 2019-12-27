What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Some of my favorite moments in 2019 - celebrated our teachers of the year during a short GSH in the concourse which was the 9th here at the high school and 8th in the last 20 years. We also celebrate Mrs. Pearson who was a finalist for MN Teacher of the Year. The continued development of our REACH program with the Winona Chamber, and the opportunity to take over the AVID District Director role as we continue to implement AVID schoolwide at both the middle and high schools. Community Service our students in our Service Learning do within our community."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The biggest thing I learned in 2019 was I needed to continue to be a learner, I was focused on how other staff were being developed and put my learning on the back burner and have really focused on making sure I am the head leaner at WSHS which means continued learning and professional development of myself."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"One of the resolutions I have this year is to allow others to lead here at WSHS, I do not always need to be the out front, instead I can support our staff in becoming educational leaders within our system and programming. This means being out in the building more during the school day, we are moving towards being mobile principals with mobile desks to allow for the best support for students and staff."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I look forward to completing my AVID District Leadership Training, at this time I have completed two of the five three day training, this really has allowed me to be a continuous learner and have the opportunity to be with other administrative peers and teachers focused on learning for all students. Continued focus on making sure all of our students are career and college ready which gives them unlimited options when they graduate as it relates to their goals and decisions after high school."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We are always looking to find ways to get our students out into work experiences/immersions, we are looking to open our REACH program to more students along with the implementation of Future Forward that will allow us to connect with our local businesses. Our relationships with both WSU, SMU and MN College SE are things we are proud of, yet we still have opportunities that we need to get better in what we can do together for our students, staff, and parents in our community."
