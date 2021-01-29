Marcus Johansson key to Wild's offense in win over Kings

"It feels like we're finding each other out there," said Johansson about Kaprizov. "I don't know if it's kind of the European type of hockey. It's been fun playing with him. I think we felt like we only played one period together today because of the penalties and [Kevin Fiala] leaving the game. It was fun. We had some chances to score a couple more and hopefully we'll get those next time."

The loss wasn't the only tough outcome for the Kings.

They lost a pair of defensemen during the game, with Matt Roy leaving in the second period after he was checked from behind into the boards by Fiala. Not only did Fiala receive a 5-minute boarding major, but he was also slapped with a game misconduct. On Friday, the NHL gave Fiala a three-game suspension for the hit.

And then in the third period, Sean Walker went down after taking a Matt Dumba shot to the face — leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he made his way to the bench.

"I feel so bad about it," Dumba said. "It's got to be one of the worst shots I've taken in my career. I feel so bad. I gotta go apologize."

Kings coach Todd McLellan said after the game both players were getting evaluated by doctors and he thought they'd be able to accompany the team back to Los Angeles.