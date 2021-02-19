Marcus Foligno almost kickstarts Wild's power play in win over Ducks

The Wild killed off back-to-back penalties in the first period mostly due to a tremendous individual effort by Spurgeon, who was making his return to the lineup after being sidelined in the NHL’s COVID protocols and with an upper-body injury.

Spurgeon made multiple clears when the Wild was down two skaters, relieving pressure to help the Wild pass the time until getting back to full strength.

“Spurgeon on the penalty kill pretty much killed the penalties there by himself,” Foligno said.

What made the penalty kill even more critical was the fact it preserved a 2-0 lead for the Wild.

Ryan Hartman capitalized on a Ducks turnover to open the scoring and then 38 seconds later, Kevin Fiala pounced on a loose puck in front — the type of goal the Wild has been clamoring for with its pucks and bodies to the net mantra.

“We’ve talked a lot about catching a break and getting a bounce, an ugly goal, and thought that was one, for sure,” coach Dean Evason said. “But every goal isn’t tic-tac-toe, isn’t pretty on most nights. You see really nice goals around the league, but you see a lot more that are like that. If we can get some more pucks into that area and bang away at them, hopefully we can produce that way.”