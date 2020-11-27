Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur give Gophers formidable backcourt

“I love playing with Both,” Carr said. “Both’s a great athlete. He’s able to run the floor, get out and make athletic plays and athletic plays on the defensive end as well. Getting out in the passing lanes. Both is another great addition to our team. He gives us another person who can really attack the rim, put pressure on the defense and get to the free-throw line.”

Carr, Gach and Kalscheur combined to shoot 17-for-17 from the foul line Wednesday. Only Carr shot well from three-point range (4-for-10), but he didn’t settle for jump shots. Neither did Gach nor Kalscheur. Of the 50 points in the paint against Green Bay, the Gophers had 28 of those points in the first half, including 24 points in the paint from their guards.

Carr and Gach combined for 24 points at halftime, when the Gophers led Green Bay by 31 points.

“[Carr] is a really good guard that can score on all three levels,” Gach said. “He can get to the rim. The midrange game is there. The three ball is there.”

Gach respects Kalscheur game, too. They’re two of the team’s best perimeter defenders. Gach took advantage with a wide open lane to finish with an emphatic two-handed dunk Wednesday, when the defense was worried about the long ball.