Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez officially join Timberwolves', Lynx's ownership group

MINNEAPOLIS — While not yet controlling owners of the organization, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are officially now members of the ownership group for the Timberwolves and Lynx.

Majority owner Glen Taylor released a statement Wednesday welcoming Lore and Rodriguez to the fold after finalizing the deal that sold 20 percent of the organization to Lore and Rodriguez, who are expected to purchase a controlling stake within the next two years.

“We are pleased to officially welcome Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx family,” Taylor said in a statement. “Together with Marc and Alex, we take another step forward in building a world-class organization both on and off the court.”

Lore and Rodriguez released their own statement, saying they were “honored” to officially join the ownership group, thanking Glen and Becky Taylor as well as the NBA and league commissioner Adam Silver.

“In this next chapter, we look forward to working with the organization, getting to know the players and devoted fans and actively engaging in the community,” the two said in a statement.