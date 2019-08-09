MANCHESTER, England (AP) — One thing Pep Guardiola does not tolerate is complacency.
After his formidable Manchester City side powered to the Premier League title with a record-equaling five games to spare in 2018, Guardiola insisted there should be no let-up in the remaining matches. City switched its focus to breaking more records, and smashed a host of them as it went on to break the 100-point barrier.
It carried that momentum into last season and again proved the dominant force as it claimed an unprecedented domestic treble after edging a thrilling title race with Liverpool.
Still, the relentless Guardiola shows no sign of easing up, with a club record 62.8 million pounds ($76.2 million) spent to boost the midfield ranks of a star-studded squad with Spaniard Rodri.
That is why, even if Liverpool kicks on from last season’s Champions League success to launch another strong challenge, City enters the new campaign as clear favorite.
Guardiola, whose trophy haul in a glittering managerial career now numbers 27, summed up the determination during pre-season.
“We prepare how we have for the last three years: step by step, reanalyze, readapt and move forwards,” he said. “We will see our level and whether at the end of the season we can be fighting for titles.
“But they are smart guys. They know they are an incredible squad and it isn’t necessary to tell them they have to play well to be in contention to play every day.”
One of the main differences from last season is that, for the first time in 11 years, City will be going into a campaign without Vincent Kompany.
The long-serving captain left in May to take up the role of player-manager at Anderlecht after playing a typically talismanic role in the run-in.
His inspirational leadership will be sorely missed and his departure reduces the number of top-quality center-halves available to Guardiola, although City do have a partnership of potential in John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.
There are few obvious weaknesses in the City side. The arrival of Rodri has ended a lengthy search for a long-term successor to Fernandinho in the defensive midfield role and left-back issues will be resolved if Benjamin Mendy can stay fit.
Arsenal aim at top 4Rewind a year and Arsenal was heading into the new season with renewed vigor and optimism. But ahead of the upcoming campaign there is an all too familiar sinking feeling surrounding the club.
In 2018, Unai Emery had been appointed as head coach as the curtain came down on Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign.
There had also been improved business in the transfer market and a shake-up of backroom staff had supporters dreaming of a return to the Premier League’s top four.
A four-month unbeaten run did little to quell the expectations but, ultimately, Emery’s new-look outfit came up short once more.
Stuttering over the line in the league cost it a place in the Champions League positions as they finished a point behind rival Tottenham, while a second shot at qualification ended around 4,000 kilometers (around 2,500 miles) away as it lost the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.
After a restless offseason, Arsenal spent 72 million pounds ($87.5 million) on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a record transfer fee for the London club.
Supporters had started to grow restless at the lack of transfer activity in the offseason, with only 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli added until Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos came in on a season-long loan deal.
Promising defender William Saliba was also signed from St. Etienne but he has returned to the Ligue 1 outfit on loan until next summer.
The current crop of players would have also been unsettled when then captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel on a pre-season tour of the United States after a request to have his contract terminated a year early was rejected by the Gunners. Koscielny’s move to French team Bordeaux was announced by both clubs on Tuesday.
Add to that a groundswell of discontent from supporters — which saw fans’ groups unite to issue a statement to owner Stan Kroenke calling for “better leadership” and criticizing the “soulless” atmosphere at home games — and a perceived lack of transfer activity, and it was a turbulent offseason for the club.
Seeing Edu, a former Arsenal midfielder and member of Wenger’s unbeaten “Invincibles,” come on board as technical director will appease some fans.
But Emery now has the difficult task of getting results on the field.
Liverpool hope
to end title waitIf Rhian Brewster lives up to the hype, he will have saved Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp millions in the transfer window.
The 19-year-old is set for his breakthrough season with the first team after being lined up for more than a year to fill the boots of departed striker Daniel Sturridge.
While the England Under-17 World Cup winner will start as backup to Roberto Firmino and Champions League hero Divock Origi, the promise he has shown already suggests he could have a part to play in Liverpool’s bid to end a 30-year wait for the Premier League title.
Brewster has been the leading scorer in pre-season, benefiting from the absence of Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who were all on extended breaks because of summer international duty.
While it is unwise to judge players on that form alone, the fact Klopp has been prepared to not only wait for him to recover from serious knee and ankle injuries but leave a place open in his squad despite the loss of a senior striker, shows how highly he is rated.
“I love the boy, he is fantastic player. Why should I play it down?” said the manager.
“Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year — but how important depends on him.”
Klopp has a record of promoting youngsters and being immensely loyal to the players who do the business for him on the pitch.
It is why there has been no summer spending splurge to match their Premier League title rivals Manchester City.
Critics will argue that, after finishing second to Pep Guardiola’s side with a record runners-up points tally of 97, now is precisely the time to strengthen, despite losing just one league match and having the top flight’s best defensive record.
But Klopp sees it differently and uses its Champions League victory in June, the club’s sixth European Cup success, as justification for keeping faith in his current crop of players.
