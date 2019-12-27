What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moments of 2019 would be watching our nationally accredited senior center continue to raise the bar in programming. From dementia friendly info sessions to the community to our Masters in Aging film documentary series produced by our members."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Patience is a virtue. Stick to it, when the time is right “it” all falls into place."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Nope. Every day is a resolution to put yesterday behind and cease the moment to do better."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Definitely to continue working towards an intergenerational facility for our residents to be served through the Park Recreation department as a true community of people."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Things don’t stay stagnant at the Friendship Center. Always new members, always new interests. We rely on our community to help us find the right presenters, instructors, venues. We continually reach out to the community for their expertise."
