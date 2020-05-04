Making the transition

For his part, Martin admitted that even as he was playing quarterback in high school and contemplating a college career at the position, what he really enjoys about the game is its physical nature. Wherever he lands on the linebacker depth chart, he figures to see action right away on special teams, having played on the Gophers’ return and coverage units all four of his college years.

No wonder he found a home on the defensive side of the ball.

“I’ve always been a fan of the physical side of the football game. I feel like that’s one of the reasons we fall in love of the game, because there’s nothing like it,” Martin said. “There’s nothing like that physical side where you truly get to punish opponents, especially in the cold. We love that up at Minnesota, we love playing in the cold. We did that the past couple years, and we really took that to an advantage. Opponents know we’re going to come at you with all we’ve got, especially when it’s cold out.

“I would consider my biggest strength as being able to combine my athletic ability with how well I know the defensive side of the game. Just being able to use my length, my range and my speed and tracking down ball carriers and just being prepared when it comes to Sundays. I feel like that’s where I succeed the most.”

