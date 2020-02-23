Making the case

A team that won’t rest as long as Marshall, their co-captain and extroverted leader, remains outside the walls of the shrine in Canton, Ohio.

When Marshall retired in 1979 after 20 NFL seasons, he had played in every game, every week, for one-third of the league’s 60-year existence. Marshall’s record 270 consecutive starts stood until Brett Favre broke it 30 years later while playing for the Vikings.

As the NFL turns toward its second century, Marshall’s 282 consecutive games played ranks third behind punter Jeff Feagles (352) and Favre (299).

“Jim not only had the excellence deserving of the Hall of Fame, he also had longevity that’s never been seen by anyone else in 100 years,” Page said. “No offense to kickers and quarterbacks, but Jim hit someone or was hit by someone on every play for 20 years.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“You can’t do that without, A, being available every single day; B, being good enough; and, C, playing at such a high level that a team would want to keep you around that long.”

Although sacks didn’t become an official statistic until three years after Marshall retired, the Vikings rank Marshall second in career sacks with 127, just three behind Eller. Marshall also had 29 opponent fumble recoveries, an NFL record he shares with Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.