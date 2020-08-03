‘Make the right choices’

“Just the whole layout of training camp, it’s unprecedented. We’ve never gone to this approach before. But again, we’re trying to make the best decisions possible for our team. We’ve just got to be fluid. That’s the one message we’ve consistently sent to our coaches, our support staff, our players — that we’re evaluating everything as we go. If something doesn’t feel right or it doesn’t fit for us, we will make the necessary changes to make it more productive. But right now, we’re trying to get that process down.”

LaFleur said he has given some thought to keeping his quarterbacks not only isolated from the rest of the team but from one another to keep the players at the game’s most important position safe. He also is considering keeping one quarterback isolated to ensure he’d have one healthy in case of emergency. “We’ve floated around that idea a little bit,” LaFleur said. “Have not made a decision on that at this point, but that’s certainly something that’s not out of the realm.” … Gutekunst said he is not actively seeking wide receiver help in the wake of Funchess opting out. “I wouldn’t say we’re any more active than we ever have been in looking for help at any position,” Gutekunst said. Coincidentally, the veteran receiver Funchess replaced on the Packers roster, Geronimo Allison, opted out for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. … Asked if unsigned veteran cornerback Tramon Williams was still in the team’s plans, Gutekunst replied, “I have great respect for Tramon, what he’s done here. We’re certainly very aware of where he is. No updates at this time, but I have a lot of respect for Tramon and what he brings to the table.” … Gutekunst raved about John Lovett, the ex-Princeton quarterback turned H-back/fullback/tight end whom the team claimed off waivers from Kansas City. “We really liked him coming out of the ‘19 draft,” Gutekunst said. “We tried to sign him after the draft, but Kansas City signed him. He injured his shoulder on a special teams play early in the preseason and kind of spent the year out, but he was a do-it-all player at Princeton, played quarterback there. He’s got really good size. I think his transition into the H-back, fullback role is something that back in ‘19 we were excited about. Once we get him through all the protocols here and get him in the building, it’ll be good to see him out on the field, see what he can do.”