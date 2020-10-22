Mafe brings tremendous athletic ability to Gophers' defensive line

Mafe, who recorded 14 tackles and three sacks in 2019, is the heir apparent to the former Eden Prairie standout who was one of Minnesota’s most respected leaders during an 11-win season that ended in a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi praised Mafe’s maturity since his freshman season, when he redshirted after coming out of Hopkins a bit undersized to play up front at just under 220 pounds.

“Boye has been a guy who’s played a role the last two years and now, obviously that role’s going to expand,” Rossi said. “He’s a very athletic player. He’s got some explosion and some pass rush. We’re very excited about where he’s going with his game. He’s been working really hard and taking on some leadership role as well.”

Mafe, Keonte Schad and Esezi Otomewo have big shoes to fill on the D-line. Other than Coughlin, who was an All-Big Ten second-team selection, the Gophers lost sack leader Sam Renner and Winston DeLattiboudere, who combined to start 36 career games.

As if it was a sign of passing the torch, Mafe recorded a bowl-game sack against the SEC powerhouse Tigers. It wasn’t the first time he finished strong in the postseason, considering his career-high six tackles came in a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Georgia Tech as a redshirt freshman in 2018.