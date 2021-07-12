Lynx win seventh straight behind Napheesa Collier's career game

MINNEAPOLIS — In the last month, the Minnesota Lynx have flipped the script on their 5-7 start to the season.

Despite a season plagued with injuries and four straight losses to open the year, the Lynx rallied to win their last seven games, including a dominant 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday — their last game before the Olympic break.

Minnesota’s winning streak is currently the longest in the WNBA. The Lynx have both momentum and time heading into their next game, which will take place on Aug. 15 against New York as league play goes on pause until the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

“Very grateful for the break. I can only speak for myself, can’t speak for everybody,” Lynx point guard Layshia Clarendon said. “But with a team that’s had so many injuries, I think we’re really looking forward to having that break and getting some people back... We’re just glad we ended on a really good note.”

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve reiterated Clarendon’s sentiment, saying if they’re a “good team” now, they’ll continue to be a good team when they return from the break. Reeve said the run took a lot out of the team.