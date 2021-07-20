Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa ready to help Team Canada vie for first Olympic medal

Despite struggling at times during pre-Olympic exhibition games, Team USA is expected to win the team’s seventh straight gold medal, a streak dating back to 1996 in Atlanta.

Team Canada is coming from a different place, looking for its first Olympic medal.

“I can’t speak for being on the USA team,” Achonwa said. “But with Canada, we’re at a point where we have expectations now, expectations that we should be on the podium. Anything else would be a failure.”

The 6-4 Achonwa, 28, was averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Lynx when she was injured. A star high school athlete in Hamilton, Ontario, Achonwa went to Notre Dame, becoming that program’s first international player. At age 16 she became the youngest-ever member of the Canadian national team.

She was on the 2012 Olympic team that lost to Team USA in the quarterfinals, and on the 2016 team that lost to France, also in the quarterfinals.

Now it’s time to break through, which is why Achonwa worked so hard to get her knee ready. “Whenever I think of the Olympics I feel the excitement of putting a Canada jersey back on,” she said. “I feel a competitive fire. It’s a challenge for us. We know we’re not the USA, where you walk in and walk right onto the podium. It’s a grind.”