Lynx: Attendance restrictions lifted as WNBA season resumes

“We are back to normal,’’ Knox said.

With one caveat: Fans attending games will be required to wear masks.

In constant contact with the WNBA, Knox said everything is subject to change; the rise of the Delta variant of the virus is being watched very carefully by the league and its teams. But the plan now is to sell a ticket to anyone who wants to come to the game and wear a mask.

“There should be a significant uptick,’’ Knox said of attendance. Knox said a number of season ticket holders who had deferred 2021 to get 2022 tickets have reconsidered and are now buying back in for the rest of this season. Knox expects strong group sales and a rise in single-game tickets.

Fans will be returning to see the league’s hottest team. The Lynx (12-7) are in fourth place in the WNBA. But, after an 0-4 start to the season, they have won 12 of 15 games, including a seven-game winning streak into the Olympic break.

“We’re excited for our fans,’’ coach Cheryl Reeve said. “They’ve gone through a lot to continue to try to support us. Even with the COVID protocols we had one of the best environments in the league.’’