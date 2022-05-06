Meet Luca, the sweetheart of WAHS! While he may look a little rough around the edges, his outgoing and affectionate... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
On two fields about 70 miles apart, a pair of local pitchers were making their marks on history on Monday afternoon.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
In her accolade-filled career as a Winhawk, it was clear that Eden Nibbelink was destined for big things on the basketball court.
A near-head on collision shut down Highway 43 in both directions. The accident occured at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.
A 33-year-old Alma woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and speeding with a 3-year-old passenger.
Winonan Tyler Jacob went to Ukraine for love but ended up with the adventure of a lifetime full of fear and new experiences — including facing…
When Winona and St. Charles met up on the softball diamond on Monday, it was a special matchup and the teams met up at a special location to c…
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The track and field season is in full swing, and some of the area’s top performers are starting to stand out. Here is a top-five ranking of th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.