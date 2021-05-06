Loss to Memphis spoils another special night for Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards

"Once he realized they were just going vertical at the rim, [that he] wasn't getting a whole lot of whistles, he did a great job of finishing," Finch said. "And, obviously, he was confident in his 3-point shot."

It wasn't enough for a few reasons. The Wolves never protected the rim, allowing 72 points in the paint. Morant finished with a 37-point, 10-assist double-double. At one key stretch of the fourth quarter he scored seven straight Memphis points, ultimately feeding Desmond Bane for the clinching 3-pointer with 35.5 seconds left.

But Wolves fans watching the game had to come away with a good feeling about a future that includes Edwards, who is making a strong late push for top rookie. Not that he worries about that.

"I just want to go out and win and have fun and play basketball," he said.

It was two out of three Wednesday. The only blemish might be his getting only one shot in the final four minutes as Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points despite being limited to 24 minutes because of foul trouble) and Russell stepped forward. Starting for the first time since returning from injury, Russell had 22 points and 14 assists.