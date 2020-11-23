Loons win first ever playoff match, shutting down Colorado 3-0

Reynoso could have, should have made it 2-0 in the 30th minute when Molino and Lod set him up for a shot dead ahead at an open goal that he almost casually aimed and somehow hit the right post.

Lod nearly scored just before halftime with a powerful, bending left-foot shot that foreshadowed his goal to come. Only this one bent just wide outside the far left post as Yarbrough watched flat-footed.

After halftime, Gregus saved a goal with a sliding tackle at the goal line that prevented the tying goal in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later, Lod made it 2-0 with another bending, left-foot shot. This one came on the run after Reynoso sent ahead to him another perfectly aimed, angled pass that Lod turned into a shot directed past Yarbrough and just inside the far left post.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair did his part, too, saving young Rapids star Cole Bassett’s driving shot just before that, one of a handful he turned away to keep another clean sheet.

Molino made it 3-0 in the 79th minute, finishing off with his right foot this time a combination play from Reynoso and Gregus for his 11th goal this season.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in group play at July’s MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando and then again late last month.