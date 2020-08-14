Loons' Opara not expected back for restart of MLS regular season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now back training at home for the rest of its regular season, Minnesota United will play on without two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara.

“He certainly won’t be available for the next couple games,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said Thursday.

Opara wasn’t with his team in Orlando for the just-completed MLS is Back tournament, citing in late June a “pre-existing” condition. He has been training on his own at the team’s Blaine facility, where his teammates resumed their workouts Wednesday after they lost to Orlando City in the semifinals on Aug. 6.

Heath said the team and Opara will make a decision about his immediate future in the next week or two. He added the team will say more about Opara’s condition in the next 10 days.

He called Opara’s absence “an ongoing thing with Ike at this moment in time,” when asked about his status in a video call with reporters. Heath added, “I couldn’t give you a definitive answer on that.”

In February the Loons signed veteran Jose Aja for depth and insurance at the center-back position. This month they concluded months of negotiations to sign French center back Bakaye Dibassy, who can play that spot and left back as well.