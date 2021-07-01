Loons' Jacori Hayes has plenty of reasons to smile with family visiting

The whole Hayes family is in the Twin Cities — father Reggie, mother Valerie, sisters Carmyn and Camber and, of course, Braxton. The Hayes family has origins in Minnesota; Reggie and Valerie, both engineers, met during a summer internship with 3M in the early 1990s.

While the Hayes family enjoys their time now — they will stay through Saturday’s game against San Jose at Allianz Field — Jacori has an eye on three or maybe five years into the future.

“Hopefully (coming to training) helps (Braxton) get to that level,” Jacori said. “Hopefully in a few years, I can play with him.”

Investigation update

The MLS investigation is ongoing into whether Loons winger Franco Fragapane said a racial slur toward Portland’s Diego Chara in Saturday’s game.

“When it’s done, it’s done,” Heath said. “We carry on as normal. I will repeat what I said: Fraga vehemently denies he did it, and we believe him.” Three other Loons players spoke about the subject Tuesday.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee might rule before Saturday’s game or it could carry on into next week.

Run, Boxy! run