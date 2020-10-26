Loons find the bright side in jumble of an MLS season

An additional false positive from team testing postponed out of caution a home game against Chicago while team and staff underwent additional nasal-swab testing during two weeks when the Loons trained but twice. They’re back to testing every other day and on the day before games.

“It’s nice for our noses to get a rest,” Boxall said “We’re happy guys are back healthy and feeling good, training with us. It was good to have a week for preparation.”

Colorado hadn’t played a game since Sept. 23 before it allowed all four goals after halftime Saturday in Kansas City.

“There’s no hiding it, it’s a challenge not playing however many weeks it was,” Colorado defender Keegan Rosenberry said in a postgame video call with reporters. “It is difficult. I think it will be easy for us to forget about it and start thinking about Minnesota.”

Heath has started the same lineup in consecutive games only three times this season — and never since the Loons lost in the tournament semifinals in August.

“I can’t remember the last time I picked the team regularly,” Heath said. “It seems we’ve had to tweak or change something each week. Then we had the COVID and everything on top of that. It has probably been the most trying year I’ve had in football. Some people think we should be better off. Maybe we should. But with what’s gone on this year, we’ve given ourselves a really good opportunity and that speaks volumes for the players. They’ve overcome all the obstacles this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0