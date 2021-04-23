Loons excited to have home fans back on Saturday

Newly acquired Ramon Abila trained individually at the club’s Blaine facility while teammates scrimmaged at Allianz.

“We’ve got him on a personal plan,” Heath said. “Obviously, he’s not played a lot of football. We feel as though we don’t want to put him in the group in big situations where he’s prone to maybe pulling something. So he’s got his own plan and we’ll see where we are, see where his fitness is the rest of the week.”

Abila was a second-half substitute in his MLS debut at Seattle.

“We’ll see how he feels,” Heath said when asked if Abila will play the same role Saturday. “I’ll have a little think about it myself. Sometimes it’s better to start than come off the bench. We’ve got all that way to sort and see where his fitness is in the next couple days.”

Dibassy on the mend

Starting center back Bakaye Dibassy trained on the side at Allianz Field on Tuesday. He remains what Heath calls day to day with a thigh injury that sidelined him Friday in Seattle. Brent Kallman started in his place.

“He’s a little bit further along than we probably thought,” Heath said. “Whether it becomes too quickly for him this weekend, we’ll see. He is a little bit better this week than he was last week.”