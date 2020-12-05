Loons could wind up hosting MLS Cup final

Loons captain/defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso on Thursday started his first game in three months and played 72 minutes to get his team to Seattle, where he played 10 seasons and was an All-Star four times.

“Ozzie was obviously outstanding,” Heath said after the game. “Being in the right spot, showing leadership, composure. When we’re under pressure, he just takes the heat out of the game.”

Yellow for caution

Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall played all of Thursday’s game without incurring a yellow card, which kept him eligible to play Monday at Seattle.

Heath subbed out star attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso in the 80th minute to ensure he wouldn’t get another yellow card and ensuing suspension after he received one in the 42nd minute.

“That’s always the balancing act,” Heath said. “He has had the yellow and the way Rey plays, he’s an emotional kid. At halftime we said to him you don’t do anything silly. If you have to step aside, then you do so because, obviously, it would have been a huge blow if he picked up another one. But he didn’t.”

