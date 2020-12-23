Looking ahead to the NFL draft? Vikings' biggest need is obvious

Folks itching for their next NFL mock draft are starting to stack their Vikings wish boards in hopes that St. Rickolas Spielman comes through at their preferred position in Round 1 come April.

One school of thought says the Vikings general manager should restock the defensive line. And it’s not without some merit considering Yannick Ngakoue is the team’s leader in sacks 10 weeks after he was traded.

But the thinking here says Spielman shouldn’t take his eyes off the most important ball: the offensive line. A great guard would be a nice change.

Defensively, Danielle Hunter will return and, knowing Danielle, he’ll be an even grander edge rushing force than before. Michael Pierce will finally show up as the nose tackle anchor he was supposed to be before he took the COVID-19 opt-out. And rookie D.J. Wonnum could be a rising star.

Wonnum was a fourth-round pick. Hunter was a third-rounder. They’re prime examples why trust in Spielman is higher when he’s picking his defensive linemen after his offensive linemen.

In the past three years, Spielman has taken right tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round, center Garrett Bradbury in the first round and Ezra Cleveland in the second round. All three have proved they can play.