Lod finds his scoring touch in second season with Loons

MINNEAPOLIS — Gone goal-less last season in his Minnesota United debut, Finnish midfielder Robin Lod has scored nearly every which way — with his head and both feet — in a second MLS season that has thrown every obstacle at him and his teammates.

A year ago, Lod arrived in midsummer after he finished his season in Spain’s second division — even went on holiday afterward — before he joined a new team in a new league in a new country. He played 10 games approaching season’s end and scored neither a goal nor an assist.

Now in a season waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic, Lod leads his Loons with nine goals in all competitions, including seven in regular-season games only, tying him with veteran Kevin Molino.

“Pleased for Robin,” Loons coach Adrian Heath after Lod scored his latest with a tying header in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC. “He’s doing well, considering he can’t score by all accounts.”

That’s a reference — real or exaggerated by the gaffer — to criticism Lod received last season. That’s when the Loons signed him using targeted allocation money and paid him a rich $952,496 guaranteed-compensation salary that didn’t produce a goal in six starts and 10 total games played.