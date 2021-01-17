Local spports schedule: Monday, Jan. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL: C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.
A 32-year-old man was booked in the La Crosse County Jail Friday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run with police in Dresbach.
Winona Police Friday:
Winona County
Winona Police
Janet Martha (Himmer) Dorn left this earthly life and entered eternal life in heaven Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Janet was born at home in Pleasan…
After a year full of tragedy that is continuing into the start of 2021, new mental health services will open in downtown Winona Monday to help…
Patricia H. Petschow, 65, of Winona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, surrounded by the love of her fami…
Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, hand-delivered a letter to Gov. Tim Walz’s office asking the governor to use the new legis…
Gov. Tim Walz won legislative approval to extend Minnesota's peacetime state of emergency by another 30 days so he can continue to use executive orders to direct the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
