HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Austin at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Rochester Century at Winona, 6 p.m.; St. Charles at Dover-Eyota, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Winona at Austin, 7:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford Peterson at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Independence, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING: Winona at Blair-Taylor quadrangular, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.