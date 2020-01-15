HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Winona Cotter at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Eau Claire Immanuel, 7:15 p.m.;
BOYS HOCKEY: Northfield at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Winona at Red Wing, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rushford-Peterson at Spring Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Arcadia at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Luther at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING: Mankato East at Winona, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
