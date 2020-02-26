Local sports schedule: Thursday, February 27, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: C-FC at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m. MSHSL sections—1AA: Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; Pine Island at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m. 1A: Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Houston at Lyle/Pacelli, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: MSHSL state meet at Xcel Energy Center; WIAA individual state meet at the Kohl Center, Madison..
BOYS SWIMMING: MSHSL state meet at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: MIAC Tournament semifinals—Saint Mary’s at St. Thomas in St. Paul.