HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Southland at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Black River Falls at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Big 9 Conference Meet at Northfield Middle School
GIRLS BASKETBALL: La Crescent at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Southland, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Lincoln, 7:15 p.m.; Arcadia at Viroqua, 5:45 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING: Winona at Rochester Century Triangular, 5 p.m.
