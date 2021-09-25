Local sports schedule: Sunday, September 26

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State, 1 p.m.; Saint Mary’s at UW-Stout, 4 p.m.
Two out of Winona’s three higher education institutes saw new COVID-19 cases recently.
Winona State University has been recognized as the No. 1 public school in the State of Minnesota, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 20…
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Both Winona Area Public Schools and Cotter Schools have reported multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases and quarantines so far this school year.
This story originally appeared on Nov. 21, 1976, in the Winona Daily News.
Education Minnesota repeated its call for educators and other adults in the school community to keep themselves and their students safe after …
The La Crosse Police Department on Oct. 12, 2018, shared a post that James Mummer, then 17, was missing. James is described as a white male, 5…
Five Saint Mary’s University seniors are currently laying the tracks for research in a newer, lesser-known area of ecological study.
When a combination of bussing issues and coronavirus quarantines forced the Winona girls swimming team to cancel its meet against Menomonie on…
As time was winding down, a draw was beginning to seem like the most likely outcome for the Winona Senior High girls soccer team.
