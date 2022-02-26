Local sports schedule: Sunday, February 27

COLLEGEBASEBALL: Saint Mary’s vs Concordia College in Auburndale, Fla., 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Winona State vs Williams Jewell College, Lewis University Tournament in Romeoville, Ill., 10 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs Wartburg in Clermont, Fla., 2:15 p.m.
A 20-year-old Winona State University student from Stevens Point, Wis., Hannah Goman, has died as the result of injuries that occurred in a ca…
Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther, 29, of Winona has died as a result of a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 61.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Hannah Goman — a 20-year-old Winona State University student who passed away from injuries su…
For as long as she can remember, Zoey Slaby has wanted to be a doctor.
A St. Charles man was arrested for DWI Sunday afternoon.
The Ground Round in Winona is permanently closing its doors, effective Feb. 26.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.
A St. Charles man was injured in a crash after his vehicle rolled Tuesday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has announced partner family #53, the Webbs.
Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona’s major schools during recent days.
