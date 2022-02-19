Local sports schedule: Sunday, February 20

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Winona State at Drury University, Noon
SOFTBALL: Winona State vs Pittsburg State and Drury at Pittsburg State (Kansas), 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Ground Round in Winona is permanently closing its doors, effective Feb. 26.
A Stockton man was arrested for possession of open bottle and DWI on Thursday night.
For a long time, change was something Rushford-Peterson senior Inyka Johnson was accustomed to — although it didn’t make adjusting each time a…
A Winona man was arrested by Winona police for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) Tuesday afternoon.
A Winona man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance Thursday evening.
The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team played host to the Section 1A championship meet on Saturday, and the hometown Winhawks did well with a secon…
A Winona man was arrested Thursday afternoon for driving after cancellation and felony fifth-degree drug possession, police said.
Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona schools in recent days.
There is something brewing in the KidSport Gymnastics complex at the Winona Mall.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
