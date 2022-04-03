 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, April 4

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: G-E-T at Mauston, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Aquinas at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: G-E-T at Westby, 5 p.m.; Mabel-Canton at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.

