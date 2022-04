Local sports schedule: Monday, April 18

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Winona at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.; Altoona at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Doubleheader—Lewiston-Altura at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 1 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Meet at Somerby Golf Club, 11 a.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Northfield, 2:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Winona at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.; Doubleheader—Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Lewiston-Altura, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Northfield Triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Cotter, Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Lewiston-Altura at Dover-Eyota invitational, 4:30 p.m.

