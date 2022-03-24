 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, March 25

HIGH SCHOOLSOFTBALL: Aquinas at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Glenwood City at C-FC, 5 p.m.

COLLEGEWOMEN’S TENNIS: Upper Iowa University at Winona State, 6:30 p.m.

