Local sports schedule: Friday, March 25

HIGH SCHOOLSOFTBALL: Aquinas at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Glenwood City at C-FC, 5 p.m.
COLLEGEWOMEN’S TENNIS: Upper Iowa University at Winona State, 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOLSOFTBALL: Aquinas at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Glenwood City at C-FC, 5 p.m.
COLLEGEWOMEN’S TENNIS: Upper Iowa University at Winona State, 6:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since March 11. Imajen Cruse was last seen in the La C…
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
Cotter Schools and Winona State University have announced an agreement for the sale of the university’s West Campus properties — Tau Center an…
Winona State University 2021 alum and former Warriors basketball player Alier Riak was killed in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.
More than 100 cattle are reported dead after a barn fire Sunday in Buffalo County. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, emergency…
GILBERT, Ariz. — Marybeth Mueller Gardner passed away March 9, 2022, at the age of 55 years following a valiant 2-year battle with cancer. Con…
While former La Crosse priest Father James Altman’s future with the Diocese of La Crosse is still under review, his position as a prominent figure for the right has not budged.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an information meeting to learn more about its upcoming construction project …
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.