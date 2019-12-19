HIGH SCHOOL
BOY’S BASKETBALL: Mankato West at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford Peterson at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Southland, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Winona at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; P-E-M at Rushford Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Southland at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.; G-E-T at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Saint Mary’s at Wartburg, 7 p.m.
