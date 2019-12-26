HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic (Winona State): Lewiston-Altura vs. C-FC, 12:30 p.m. Rushford Peterson Holiday Tournament; St. Charles Invitational; G-E-T at Aquinas Tournament, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: C-FC at Bangor, 6 p.m.;Fall Creek at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic (Winona State): Goodhue vs. Lewiston-Altura, 1 p.m.; Prairie du Chien vs. St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.; Winona vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 8:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Winona at Bi-State Classic (La Crosse); C-FC at River Falls Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Arcadia at River Falls Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

