Local college roundup: Jordyn Kleman breaks pitching record for Winona State

MARSHALL, Minn. — Senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman broke the Winona State University softball team’s record for career victories by allowing three hits in her team’s 5-1 victory over Southwest Minnesota State in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Kleman, whose win was her 87th, allowed one triple, two singles and one walk while striking out nine as the Warriors scored all of their runs after the third inning.
The Warriors (19-6, 7-4) then completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the second game.
Kleman (12-3) struck out two in an inning three times, and second baseman Abbie Hlas was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning. Center fielder Katie Kolb was also 3-for-4 with two runs scored and designated hitter Sam Keller 2-for-4 for Winona State.
The Warriors won the second game behind the pitching of Emilee Erickson and fourth-inning solo home runs by Hlas and Keller. Hlas tied the game with her home run, and Keller put Winona State in front for good with hers.
Erickson struck out three walked two and allowed five hits in 6⅓ innings. Kleman relieved Erickson and recorded the final two outs for the save.
BASEBALL
Winona State 2,
Southwest Minnesota State 1
MARSHALL, Minn. — The Warriors (11-10, 8-8) scored twice in the top of the fourth inning to win their second straight game and first in a doubleheader that wasn’t completed by press time.
Third baseman Tanner Williams delivered an RBI double to score Sam Kohnle, and right fielder Derek Baumgartner followed with an RBI single to bring home Williams with the go-ahead run.
Dillon Wittaker and Nicolas Herold combined on a five-hitter for the Warriors. Whittaker struck out five and allowed five hits and one run over six innings, while Herold picked up the save with one walk and one strikeout in a hitless seventh.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Saint Mary’s 1, Augsburg 0
MINNEAPOLIS — The Cardinals (1-1) recorded their first shutout of the season with a first-half goal from Mary Loy, who received an assist from Jordyn Matthews.
Alexis Nguyen and Kassie Arriaga teamed up on the shutout with Nguyen recorded all three saves over the first 74 minutes, 4 seconds.