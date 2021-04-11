Local college roundup: Jordyn Kleman breaks pitching record for Winona State

MARSHALL, Minn. — Senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman broke the Winona State University softball team’s record for career victories by allowing three hits in her team’s 5-1 victory over Southwest Minnesota State in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Kleman, whose win was her 87th, allowed one triple, two singles and one walk while striking out nine as the Warriors scored all of their runs after the third inning.

The Warriors (19-6, 7-4) then completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the second game.

Kleman (12-3) struck out two in an inning three times, and second baseman Abbie Hlas was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning. Center fielder Katie Kolb was also 3-for-4 with two runs scored and designated hitter Sam Keller 2-for-4 for Winona State.

The Warriors won the second game behind the pitching of Emilee Erickson and fourth-inning solo home runs by Hlas and Keller. Hlas tied the game with her home run, and Keller put Winona State in front for good with hers.

Erickson struck out three walked two and allowed five hits in 6⅓ innings. Kleman relieved Erickson and recorded the final two outs for the save.

