Local Agate
Men’s College Basketball
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496 2
2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1413 1
3. Arizona 22-2 1370 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 1350 5
5. Purdue 22-4 1163 3
6. Kansas 20-4 1151 8
7. Baylor 21-4 1148 10
8. Providence 21-2 1093 11
9. Duke 21-4 1073 7
10. Villanova 19-6 911 15
11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9
12. Illinois 18-6 778 13
13. UCLA 17-5 711 12
14. Houston 20-4 700 6
15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14
16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19
17. Southern California 21-4 554 21
18. Ohio State 15-6 503 16
19. Michigan State 18-6 485 17
20. Texas 18-7 410 20
21. Murray State 24-2 290 23
22. Wyoming 21-3 190 -
23. Arkansas 19-6 158 -
24. Connecticut 17-7 112 24
25. Alabama 16-9 80 -
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota State 3, Toledo 3, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.
basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 34 22 .607 —
Boston 33 25 .569 2
Toronto 31 24 .564 2½
Brooklyn 29 27 .518 5
New York 25 32 .439 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 37 20 .649 —
Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½
Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½
Washington 25 30 .455 11
Orlando 13 45 .224 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 21 .632 —
Cleveland 35 22 .614 1
Milwaukee 35 22 .614 1
Indiana 19 39 .328 17½
Detroit 12 44 .214 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 40 18 .690 —
Dallas 33 24 .579 6½
New Orleans 22 34 .393 17
San Antonio 22 35 .386 17½
Houston 15 40 .273 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 21 .625 —
Denver 31 25 .554 4
Minnesota 30 27 .526 5½
Portland 23 34 .404 12½
Oklahoma City 17 39 .304 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 46 10 .821 —
Golden State 42 15 .737 4½
L.A. Clippers 28 30 .483 19
L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½
Sacramento 22 36 .379 25
Sunday’s results
Boston 105, Atlanta 95
Minnesota 129, Indiana 120
Monday’s results
Detroit at Washington, (n)
Oklahoma City at New York, (n)
Sacramento at Brooklyn, (n)
Portland at Milwaukee, (n)
San Antonio at Chicago, (n)
Toronto at New Orleans, (n)
Houston at Utah, (n)
Orlando at Denver, (n)
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136
Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123
Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130
Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167
Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145
Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164
Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128
Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141
Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167
N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116
New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176
Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131
Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124
Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134
St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129
Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141
Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134
Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s results
Buffalo 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Monday’s results
Detroit at Minnesota,(n)
Chicago at Winnipeg, (n)
Toronto at Seattle, (n)
Edmonton at San Jose, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.