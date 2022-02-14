Local Agate

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men’s College Basketball

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496 2

2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1413 1

3. Arizona 22-2 1370 4

4. Kentucky 21-4 1350 5

5. Purdue 22-4 1163 3

6. Kansas 20-4 1151 8

7. Baylor 21-4 1148 10

8. Providence 21-2 1093 11

9. Duke 21-4 1073 7

10. Villanova 19-6 911 15

11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9

12. Illinois 18-6 778 13

13. UCLA 17-5 711 12

14. Houston 20-4 700 6

15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14

16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19

17. Southern California 21-4 554 21

18. Ohio State 15-6 503 16

19. Michigan State 18-6 485 17

20. Texas 18-7 410 20

21. Murray State 24-2 290 23

22. Wyoming 21-3 190 -

23. Arkansas 19-6 158 -

24. Connecticut 17-7 112 24

25. Alabama 16-9 80 -

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota State 3, Toledo 3, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 34 22 .607 —

Boston 33 25 .569 2

Toronto 31 24 .564 2½

Brooklyn 29 27 .518 5

New York 25 32 .439 9½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 37 20 .649 —

Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½

Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½

Washington 25 30 .455 11

Orlando 13 45 .224 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 36 21 .632 —

Cleveland 35 22 .614 1

Milwaukee 35 22 .614 1

Indiana 19 39 .328 17½

Detroit 12 44 .214 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 40 18 .690 —

Dallas 33 24 .579 6½

New Orleans 22 34 .393 17

San Antonio 22 35 .386 17½

Houston 15 40 .273 23½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 21 .625 —

Denver 31 25 .554 4

Minnesota 30 27 .526 5½

Portland 23 34 .404 12½

Oklahoma City 17 39 .304 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 46 10 .821 —

Golden State 42 15 .737 4½

L.A. Clippers 28 30 .483 19

L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½

Sacramento 22 36 .379 25

Sunday’s results

Boston 105, Atlanta 95

Minnesota 129, Indiana 120

Monday’s results

Detroit at Washington, (n)

Oklahoma City at New York, (n)

Sacramento at Brooklyn, (n)

Portland at Milwaukee, (n)

San Antonio at Chicago, (n)

Toronto at New Orleans, (n)

Houston at Utah, (n)

Orlando at Denver, (n)

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139

Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136

Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123

Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130

Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167

Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145

Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164

Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128

Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109

N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122

Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141

Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167

N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116

New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176

Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131

Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124

Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134

St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129

Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141

Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134

Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162

Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143

Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108

Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130

Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141

Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147

Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135

San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142

Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s results

Buffalo 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Monday’s results

Detroit at Minnesota,(n)

Chicago at Winnipeg, (n)

Toronto at Seattle, (n)

Edmonton at San Jose, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

