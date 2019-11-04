NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;5;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;1;.800;1
Toronto;4;2;.667;1½
Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3½
New York;1;6;.143;5

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;5;1;.833;—
Charlotte;3;3;.500;2
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½
Orlando;2;4;.333;3
Washington;1;4;.200;3½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—
Indiana;3;3;.500;1
Detroit;3;4;.429;1½
Cleveland;2;4;.333;2
Chicago;2;5;.286;2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;4;2;.667;—
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
Houston;3;3;.500;1
Memphis;1;4;.200;2½
New Orleans;1;5;.167;3

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;4;1;.800;—
Denver;4;2;.667;½
Utah;4;3;.571;1
Portland;3;3;.500;1½
Oklahoma City;2;4;.333;2½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—
L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;½
Phoenix;4;2;.667;1
Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½
Golden State;1;5;.167;4

Sunday's Games

Indiana 108, Chicago 95

Miami 129, Houston 100

Sacramento 113, New York 92

L.A. Lakers 103, San Antonio 96

Dallas 131, Cleveland 111

L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 94

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, late

New Orleans at Brooklyn, late

Houston at Memphis, late

Milwaukee at Minnesota, late

Philadelphia at Phoenix, late

Portland at Golden State, late

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216
L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

Denver 24, Cleveland 19

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT

Baltimore 37, New England 20

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, Noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, Noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, Noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, Noon

Detroit at Chicago, Noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

