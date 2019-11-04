NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Philadelphia;5;0;1.000;—
|Boston;4;1;.800;1
|Toronto;4;2;.667;1½
|Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3½
|New York;1;6;.143;5
Southeast Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Miami;5;1;.833;—
|Charlotte;3;3;.500;2
|Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½
|Orlando;2;4;.333;3
|Washington;1;4;.200;3½
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—
|Indiana;3;3;.500;1
|Detroit;3;4;.429;1½
|Cleveland;2;4;.333;2
|Chicago;2;5;.286;2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Dallas;4;2;.667;—
|San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
|Houston;3;3;.500;1
|Memphis;1;4;.200;2½
|New Orleans;1;5;.167;3
Northwest Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Minnesota;4;1;.800;—
|Denver;4;2;.667;½
|Utah;4;3;.571;1
|Portland;3;3;.500;1½
|Oklahoma City;2;4;.333;2½
Pacific Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|L.A. Lakers;5;1;.833;—
|L.A. Clippers;5;2;.714;½
|Phoenix;4;2;.667;1
|Sacramento;2;5;.286;3½
|Golden State;1;5;.167;4
Sunday's Games
Indiana 108, Chicago 95
Miami 129, Houston 100
Sacramento 113, New York 92
L.A. Lakers 103, San Antonio 96
Dallas 131, Cleveland 111
L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 94
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, late
New Orleans at Brooklyn, late
Houston at Memphis, late
Milwaukee at Minnesota, late
Philadelphia at Phoenix, late
Portland at Golden State, late
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
|Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
|Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
|N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
|Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
|Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
|Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
|Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
|Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
|Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
|Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216
|L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168
|Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
|Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
|N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
|Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
|Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
|Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
|Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
|Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
|Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
|Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
|Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
|L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
|Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Sunday's Games
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT
Baltimore 37, New England 20
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, Noon
Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon
Buffalo at Cleveland, Noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, Noon
Atlanta at New Orleans, Noon
Detroit at Chicago, Noon
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
