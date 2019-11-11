College Football

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Ohio St.;6;0;296;51;9;0;459;77
Penn St.;5;1;193;78;8;1;334;108
Indiana;4;2;182;153;7;2;306;180
Michigan;4;2;177;98;7;2;286;154
Michigan St.;2;4;122;178;4;5;208;212
Maryland;1;6;121;303;3;7;280;343
Rutgers;0;6;24;245;2;7;132;330

West

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Minnesota;6;0;237;98;9;0;338;186
Wisconsin;4;2;151;113;7;2;309;113
Illinois;4;3;203;197;6;4;307;257
Iowa;3;3;113;71;6;3;217;105
Purdue;3;4;159;186;4;6;245;278
Nebraska;2;4;127;199;4;5;237;262
Northwestern;0;7;63;198;1;8;100;229

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 73, Maryland 14

Purdue 24, Northwestern 22

Minnesota 31, Penn St. 26

Illinois 37, Michigan St. 34

Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22

Saturday, Nov. 16

UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 11 a.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181
Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221
Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281

Thursday's Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday's Games

Seattle at San Francisco, late

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

Denver at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

