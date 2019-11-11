College Football
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Ohio St.;6;0;296;51;9;0;459;77
|Penn St.;5;1;193;78;8;1;334;108
|Indiana;4;2;182;153;7;2;306;180
|Michigan;4;2;177;98;7;2;286;154
|Michigan St.;2;4;122;178;4;5;208;212
|Maryland;1;6;121;303;3;7;280;343
|Rutgers;0;6;24;245;2;7;132;330
West
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Minnesota;6;0;237;98;9;0;338;186
|Wisconsin;4;2;151;113;7;2;309;113
|Illinois;4;3;203;197;6;4;307;257
|Iowa;3;3;113;71;6;3;217;105
|Purdue;3;4;159;186;4;6;245;278
|Nebraska;2;4;127;199;4;5;237;262
|Northwestern;0;7;63;198;1;8;100;229
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 73, Maryland 14
Purdue 24, Northwestern 22
Minnesota 31, Penn St. 26
Illinois 37, Michigan St. 34
Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22
Saturday, Nov. 16
UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 11 a.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
|Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
|Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
|N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
|Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
|Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
|Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
|Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181
|Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221
|Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
|Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
|L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
|Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
|Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
|N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
|Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
|Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
|Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
|Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
|Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
|Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
|Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
|Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
|L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
|Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281
Thursday's Games
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday's Games
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dallas at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
Denver at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Nov. 18
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
