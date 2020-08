'Like the Titanic' — NCAA experts warn of coronavirus spread

Hainline said 1%-2% of college athletes who have been tested by schools have been positive for COVID-19.

The NCAA Tournament and other college sports sports were canceled in the spring because of the surging pandemic. Hainline said he hoped by now testing and surveillance nationally would have led to the virus being better contained.

“That hasn’t happened, and it’s made it very challenging to make decisions,” he said.

Del Rio pointed to Georgia, where Emory is located, as an example of a state where the virus is spreading at a troubling rate. He said the state is at 30 cases per 100,000 people, but the goal should be 10 of fewer.

“If we can get there, we can do a lot of things,” Del Rio said.

Concerns about an inflammatory heart condition called myocarditis and the uncertainty about its long-term effects in some COVID-19 patients were cited by the Big Ten and Pac-12 as one of the reasons for shutting down fall sports. Hainline said he was aware of about 12 virus-related cases of myocarditis among college athletes.

“We are playing with fire,” Dr. Colleen Kraft, a professor and infectious disease expert at Emory and the NCAA’s advisory panel, said of myocarditis.