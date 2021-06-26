Lightning vs. Canadiens in 1st all-East Cup final since 1980

After gutting out a tough series to get to the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn’t have to change their style of play to match up against the Montreal Canadiens.

They won’t have to change time zones, either.

Thanks to an adjusted playoff format for just this season, this will be the first final between two Eastern Conference teams in 41 years. Tampa Bay and Montreal will face off for the third time in eight postseasons, and this time it’s for the Stanley Cup.

“They’re going to get the best team that they’ve played against so far, and we’re going to get the best team that we’ve played against so far,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said Friday after a 1-0 victory against the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the semifinals. “It’s going to be a tough, grinding series.”

Montreal swept Tampa Bay in the first round in 2014 on the way to the East final, and the Lightning beat the Canadiens in six games in the second round on their way to the 2015 final. Lightning coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos and six other players remain from the series six years ago, while the Canadiens only have Brendan Gallagher left on their roster from back then.