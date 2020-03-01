John Rosemond: A phase almost all children go through

Q: Our daughter, our first and only, is just short of 3½. She has recently started coming into our room in the middle of the night and making a request of one sort or another. She wants one of us to accompany her to the bathroom, get her a drink of water, listen to something she’s thought up or something she has apparently dreamed, read to her, or a combination thereof. She has asked to come in our bed, but that’s the one thing we haven’t cooperated with. She always goes back to bed, but only after we’ve done what she wants. At first, several months ago, we thought it was just a phase, but it seems to be more than that. Should we treat this like a behavior problem? If so, how? What punishment should we use and should we use it when she gets up or wait until morning?