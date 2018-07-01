Today's Birthday (07/01/18). Love grows this year. A partner has been there for you. Team changes reveal unconsidered options. Prioritize practical long-term goals together. Summer victories come before family changes inspire new income growth. Take a romantic relationship to the next level this winter. Choose with your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Think before you speak with a group about a project. Avoid stepping on someone's sensitivities. Opposites seem to either repel or attract magnetically. Keep your patience.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Postpone an important decision until you're sure. Can you work from home? Business could interfere with family time. Collaborate with a partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Lay low and stay in one place if you can. Expect breakdowns with travel, communications and transport. Do the homework for the test.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 5 -- Carefully monitor expenses now. Don't envy someone who seems to have more. Avoid confusion, irritation or controversy. Simplify down to basics. Anticipate resistance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 5 -- Prioritize harmony with a partner. Withhold judgment or criticism. Figure out what your partner really wants. Listen to another's view over negative internal chatter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down to nurture and protect your health. Push a physical effort too hard, and risk accident or injury. Avoid conflicts and disagreements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 5 -- Patience serves you well today. Misunderstandings abound. Moderate a disagreement, or play it cool and find a quiet place to rest and lay low.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 5 -- Misunderstandings spark at home and with family. Take the high road. Listen to everyone's considerations. Keep it humble; important people are paying attention.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Attempt a compromise at work. Communication breakdowns could delay the action. Avoid financial conversations. Clean up, and lend a helping hand. Postpone meetings or discussions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Resist impulsive spending. Money won't solve this problem. Hide out and avoid financial arguments, or be charming with someone who's argumentative. Do more research.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Proceed with caution. Better safe than sorry. Avoid provoking jealousies or confrontation. Listen to what's going on, and keep opinions to yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Take time to rest and recharge. Lay low, and avoid expensive mistakes. Plan your communications and actions. Meditate on what you'd like to happen.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 102. Actress-dancer Leslie Caron is 87. Actress Jean Marsh is 84. Actor Jamie Farr is 84. Actor David Prowse is 83. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 82. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 77. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 76. Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 73. Actor Daryl Anderson is 67. Actor Trevor Eve is 67. Actor Terrence Mann is 67. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52's) is 67. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 67. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 66. Actress Lorna Patterson is 62. Actor Alan Ruck is 62. Rhythm and blues singer Evelyn "Champagne" King is 58. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 57. Country singer Michelle Wright is 57. Actor Andre Braugher is 56. Actor Dominic Keating is 56. Actress Pamela Anderson is 51. Actor Henry Simmons is 48. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 47. Actress Julianne Nicholson is 47. Actress Melissa Peterman is 47. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 42. Actress Liv Tyler is 41. Bluegrass musician Adam Haynes (Dailey & Vincent) is 39. Actress Hilarie Burton is 36. Actress Lynsey Bartilson is 35. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 26. Actress Storm Reid is 15.
Thought for Today: "Competition brings out the best in products and the worst in people." — David Sarnoff, American broadcasting pioneer (1891-1971)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.