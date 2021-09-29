Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Today’s Birthday (09/29/21). Connect with passion to thrive this year. Disciplined creative efforts build strength and skills while deepening bonds. Support each other around autumn financial transitions, before winter communications generate new possibilities. Profit through collaboration this spring, for help with summer income challenges. Share for common gain.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Avoid travel, hassle or fuss. Hope bursts through again. Someone inspires you. Listen to intuition on domestic matters. Feed your crew.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Articulate a dream or vision. Use your persuasive charms. Consider proposals carefully. Welcome practical assistance. Share and connect. Sell an idea. Color works wonders.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a profitable dream. Look beyond the obvious for clues to advance. Friends offer valuable support. Accept and share. Your influence is spreading.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The status quo gets disrupted. Dreamy personal opportunities get revealed. Don’t get pushy. Wait for developments. Imagine and invent delicious possibilities. Write them down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into peaceful privacy. Avoid chaos, crowds or noise. Adapt around changes. Ignore old worries, current frustrations or cynicism. Look for the best steps.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends provide the loving support you rely on. Let them inspire you to follow a dream you’d forgotten. They remember what’s important. Reciprocate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional changes could seem unsettling. Words and energy could seem blocked at work. Provide stability. Follow routines. Dreamy opportunities come into focus. Prepare and plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue educational exploration from a comfortable location. Avoid travel, traffic and crowds. Reinforce basic elements of your idea or hypothesis. You can realize your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Tempers could be short. Avoid financial arguments. Set realistic goals. Collaborate for shared gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Stay objective in a tense situation. Ensure that you and your partner are on the same page. Words could fail you. Share your care anyway.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with changes, chaos or confusion. Slow to avoid accidents, risk or stress. Prioritize health and wellness. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Distractions abound. Avoid travel or noise and relax with beloved people and activities. Practice your creative talents. Investigate a mystery. Love is the answer.

Notable birthdays: Conductor Richard Bonynge is 91. Writer-director Robert Benton is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 82. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 79. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 78. Television-film composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 73. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 68. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 65. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 65. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 63. Actor Roger Bart is 59. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 58. Actor Jill Whelan is 55.

