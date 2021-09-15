Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Today’s Birthday (09/15/21). Grow in health, fitness and vitality this year. Build skills, strength and endurance with steady practices. Enjoy rising summer professional status before a shift rearranges autumn educational or travel priorities. Domestic improvements prepare for winter family fun, before your springtime exploration widens. Follow your heartbeat.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional visions can be realized through direct action for long-term gain. Maintain momentum, despite miscommunications or delays. Patiently persist to advance your objective.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study the options. Adapt travel plans around current conditions. Discover dreamy settings, subjects and histories. Energize and advance your research and educational explorations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the big picture with shared finances. Keep your patience with misunderstandings. Focus on the larger goal, and let the small stuff go.