Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Today’s Birthday (09/15/21). Grow in health, fitness and vitality this year. Build skills, strength and endurance with steady practices. Enjoy rising summer professional status before a shift rearranges autumn educational or travel priorities. Domestic improvements prepare for winter family fun, before your springtime exploration widens. Follow your heartbeat.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional visions can be realized through direct action for long-term gain. Maintain momentum, despite miscommunications or delays. Patiently persist to advance your objective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study the options. Adapt travel plans around current conditions. Discover dreamy settings, subjects and histories. Energize and advance your research and educational explorations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the big picture with shared finances. Keep your patience with misunderstandings. Focus on the larger goal, and let the small stuff go.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Rely upon trusted partners. Reaffirm commitments. Work together. Collaborative actions now can advance long-term plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dedicated efforts can get sensational results. Miscommunications, traffic or delays could stall the action. Practice for perfection. Your excellent performance earns lasting benefit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy a dreamy situation. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Have fun and raise the level of your game. Follow your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a home improvement you’ve been wanting. You can realize a long-term vision with dedicated action. Share domestic joys with your inner circle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop a creative vision. Don’t present unfinished work. Misunderstandings spark easily. Put in the backstage efforts for a flawless performance. Edit, revise and polish.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Efforts can get especially lucrative today. Keep it cool despite delays or sharp tempers. Follow through. Do what you said. Pull in a profitable haul.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Conditions are ripe to advance a personal dream. Don’t get distracted by rumors, gossip or controversy. Find a hidden opportunity to leap ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate the situation. Privacy suits your mood. Reduce overstimulation. Meditate and rest. Consider and plan. Articulate your vision for what you’d like next.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle your piece of the puzzle. Keep promises and deadlines. Your team has an excellent chance to win a prize. Play your part with gusto.
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 83. Actor Carmen Maura is 76. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 76. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75. Movie director Oliver Stone is 75. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 69. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 67. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 64. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 61. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 60. Actor Danny Nucci is 53. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 52. Actor Josh Charles is 50. Actor Tom Hardy is 44. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 44. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 43. Actor Dave Annable is 42. Actor Amy Davidson is 42.
Britain’s Prince Harry is 37. TV personality Heidi Montag is 35. Actor Kate Mansi is 34.