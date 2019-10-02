Today’s Birthday (10/02/19). Communication, art and expression flower this year. Disciplined efforts create lasting domestic benefits. Your family hits the jackpot this winter, before a career shift. Story changes offer new directions next summer, inspiring a professional growth spurt. Share tools, resources and data for greater reach.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The next two days favor travel, educational opportunities and advancement. Move up a level. Learn from someone who’s been where you’re going.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t wipe out savings on a romantic whim. Costs may be higher than expected. Review your reserves before purchasing. Save more than you spend.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Team up with a genius, joining forces for a common cause. Provide leadership as well as pulling your own weight. Imagine getting what you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work and actions seem energized. Watch the trail closely as you forge ahead. Exercise your talents and skills. Practice your moves and push boundaries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love enchants you again. Follow your heart’s passion, and act on artistic and creative ideas. Consider things from another’s view. You’re gaining points with someone sweet.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Simplify things at home. Look for good bones. Once you see what’s underneath, you can make it stronger. Update domestic systems for functionality and beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig and discover. Reveal a hidden truth. You can accomplish great things. Write visions, goals and plans. Share what you’re learning with your network.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Wait on a frivolous purchase. Do the research first to find the best value and the highest-quality materials. Pursue a profitable venture with gusto.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Advance a secret ambition. Push forward on a personal goal. Good fortune follows positive thoughts and actions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and consider what’s ahead. Secrets get revealed. Lay low and get productive behind closed doors. Don’t begin from scratch; use what you have differently.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gentle pressure works better than force. Teamwork lightens a heavy load. Pull your share and teach each other. New friends open new possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get farther at work today. Keep trade secrets and practice confidentiality. Professional developments flower with attention. Schedule carefully and reach for the stars.
Thought for Today: “There’s one way to find out if a man is honest — ask him. If he says ‘yes’ you know he is a crook.” — Groucho Marx (1890-1977).
Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 87. Movie critic Rex Reed is 81. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 74. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 73. Actor Avery Brooks is 71. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 71. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 70. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 69. Singer-actor Sting is 68. Actress Robin Riker is 67. Actress Lorraine Bracco is 65. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 65. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 64. Rhythm-and-blues singer Freddie Jackson is 63.
Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 61. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 57. Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 57. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 52. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 52. Country singer Kelly Willis is 51. Actor Joey Slotnick is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 49. Actress-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 49. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 48. Singer Tiffany is 48. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 46. Actor Efren Ramirez is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 46. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: “American Idol”) is 43. Actress Brianna Brown is 40. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 37. Tennis player Marion Bartoli is 35. Actor Christopher Larkin is 32. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 31. Actress Samantha Barks is 29. Actress Elizabeth McLaughlin is 26.
