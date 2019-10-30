Today’s Birthday (10/30/19). Money-making comes easily this year. Discipline and coordination with communications produces satisfying yields. Create a masterpiece this winter before a discovery shifts your journey. Income obstacles next summer lead you to explore and discover valuable tools and techniques. Conserve a bounteous harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities for travel, adventure and exploration are revealed. Go for simplicity over extravagance. Keep written records and check reservations. Others provide a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Turn down an expensive invitation. Conserve resources and stay in action to generate positive cash flow. Your words, actions and heart align.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical priorities with your partner. Provide an arm to lean on. Support each other when you’re feeling unsteady. Listen and deepen your connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical work and fitness goals. Action gets results. Keep practicing. Make arrangements and preparations. Balance activity with rest and good food.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Abandon fantasies or illusions. Connect over shared commitments. Express your feelings with the object of your affections. Share your honest passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Fill it with delicious smells and good music. Clean, sort and organize. Enjoy your nest. Pamper family with fun and treats.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write and edit your presentation. Solve an intellectual challenge. Get into an open exchange of ideas. Fall into intimate conversation easily. Creative muses harmonize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Generate positive cash flow. Don’t lose what you’ve got for an illusion. Go for simplicity. Doubts interfere with progress. Prioritize basics. Keep showing up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative now. Focus on basic personal priorities and avoid distractions. Take decisive action for love. Someone finds that especially charismatic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Ruminate on recent changes. Process secondary impacts and challenges. Remember the ones who came before. Honor transitions and prepare for what’s ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share ideas, information and resources with friends. Open a door for someone you recommend. Others are saying nice things about you. What comes around goes around.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by old fears. Explore the wider world and investigate a curiosity. Share your discoveries and insights. Educational projects offer satisfying rewards.
Thought for Today: “There are things that are known and things that are unknown; in between are doors.” — William Blake, English poet (1757-1827).
Notable birthdays: Movie director Claude Lelouch is 82. Rock singer Grace Slick is 80. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 78. Actress Joanna Shimkus is 76. Actor Henry Winkler is 74. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 73. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 73. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 72. Actor Leon Rippy is 70. Actor Harry Hamlin is 68. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 66. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 65. Actor Kevin Pollak is 62. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 59. Actor Michael Beach is 56. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 54. Actor Jack Plotnick is 51. Comedian Ben Bailey is 49. Actor Billy Brown is 49. Actress Nia Long is 49. Country singer Kassidy Osborn is 43. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 41. Actor Matthew Morrison is 41. Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 38. Actress Fiona Dourif is 38. Actor Shaun Sipos is 38. Actor Tasso Feldman is 36. Actress Janel Parrish is 31. Actor Tequan Richmond is 27. Actress Kennedy McMann is 23.
